Caster Semenya blasted for 'cruel' rat video on Instagram

18 July 2017 - 13:59 By TshisaLIVE
Caster Semenya in hot water after posting "cruel" video
Image: Caster Semenya Instagram

Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya has been lambasted on social media after posting a picture of a dying rat being "abused."

The video shows a rat caught in some kind of liquid. While it is struggling to move a person's hand can be seen flicking an elastic on the rat.

Caster made light of the disturbing video and added a caption that alluded to the rat "deserving" the treatment.

A screengrab of the rat video posted by Caster Semenya
A screengrab of the rat video posted by Caster Semenya
Image: Caster Semenya Instagram

The comments section was immediately filled with comments from people saying the video was distasteful and inhumane.

Fans commenting on Caster Semenya's rat video
Fans commenting on Caster Semenya's rat video
Image: Caster Semenya Instagram

Caster has since deleted the video and posted a video of Nelson Mandela.

She has been unavailable for comment.

 

