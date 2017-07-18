Caster Semenya blasted for 'cruel' rat video on Instagram
18 July 2017 - 13:59
Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya has been lambasted on social media after posting a picture of a dying rat being "abused."
The video shows a rat caught in some kind of liquid. While it is struggling to move a person's hand can be seen flicking an elastic on the rat.
Caster made light of the disturbing video and added a caption that alluded to the rat "deserving" the treatment.
The comments section was immediately filled with comments from people saying the video was distasteful and inhumane.
Caster has since deleted the video and posted a video of Nelson Mandela.
She has been unavailable for comment.
