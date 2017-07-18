TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Take Me Out Mzansi's sexy Brad wins over the ladies

18 July 2017 - 08:40 By TshisaLIVE
Brad wooed the ladies on Take Me Out Mzansi
Brad wooed the ladies on Take Me Out Mzansi
Image: Via Brad's Instagram

Bachelor Brad had Twitter in a frenzy on Monday when he took to Vuzu Amp's popular dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi to find love.

Brad had Twitter on the edge of their seats with his antics, which included at one point doing handstands on the floor.

His charisma and dashing looks impressed some of the bachelorettes on the show but split Twitter over whether they would date him.

In true Mzansi style, Twitter users responded to Brad's advances with hilarious jokes and memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. Seriously! These are the hottest pictures of Lerato Kganyago yet TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Married Minnie is happier than ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No call or text is worth your life. #ItCanWait
How does the ANC elect a president?

Related articles

  1. Shekhinah's finally getting out of her shell TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I won't apologise to a crook' Thabiso stands by Mzwakhe Mbuli claims TshisaLIVE
  5. I didn't want to be homeless in LA, says Presley Chweneyagae TshisaLIVE
X