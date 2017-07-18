IN MEMES: Take Me Out Mzansi's sexy Brad wins over the ladies
Bachelor Brad had Twitter in a frenzy on Monday when he took to Vuzu Amp's popular dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi to find love.
Brad had Twitter on the edge of their seats with his antics, which included at one point doing handstands on the floor.
Bachelor #1: Brad already has his eyes on a specific girl. Any guesses who that might be? #TakeMeOutMzansi #VUZUAMP pic.twitter.com/Q4QMjBeJkl— vuzu.tv (@vuzutv) July 17, 2017
His charisma and dashing looks impressed some of the bachelorettes on the show but split Twitter over whether they would date him.
In true Mzansi style, Twitter users responded to Brad's advances with hilarious jokes and memes.
Here are some of the best reactions:
I want myself a female version of Brad #TakeMeOutMzansi 😭😻 pic.twitter.com/eHmnPiUPFd— Naum. Modiba. (@NaumBlckRussian) July 17, 2017
Brad ha bad #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/NX5qxlqlX7— Refilwe Thabeng (@Missthabeng) July 17, 2017
Brad is chocolate-y? Where? #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/G0423SpS06— Roxanne Francis (@rox_francis) July 17, 2017
Tbqh who wouldn't want a taste of Brad 😍😍😍 he is literally everything a girl is looking for in a white guy #TakeMeOutMzansi @vuzutv pic.twitter.com/tXHJ6rrDp2— Nomfanezile 💜💜 (@Filoe_Luluza) July 17, 2017
Brad wants that chocolate though! Seemingly he wants to share the land ladies 👀 #TakeMeOutMzansi— Simphiwe Kubheka (@SHE_IS_KHATHIDE) July 17, 2017
Dear God...can I never find myself dating a Brad...#TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/yYwtxiCGSH— #TrapEERAH🔥🔥 (@Eerah_za) July 17, 2017
