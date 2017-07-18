One year later: Gugu Zulu remembered

Today marks one year since the death of racing car driver Gugu Zulu, who died while trying to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, as part of a Trek4Mandela expedition to raise funds for sanitary pads for school girls.

As Gugu's death is commemorated along with Madiba's birthday, his wife Letshego returned to Mount Kilimanjaro to honour him.

The hike takes place each year to raise funds to keep girls in school by buying them sanitary pads. This year follows the theme of #Climb4Gugu in honour of the late athlete.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE a few days before she departed to Tanzania, Letshego said she knew that she had to return for him.

"Even as I was descending last year with Gugu, I knew that I had to return again. I had to do it for him. I had to do it for me. I had to do it for the people this initiative helps support. I want to honour my husband and I'm going back in memory of him. I know it is what he would have wanted," she said.

Gugu died after attempting the very same climb last year, after struggling with respiratory problems.

Letshego said that she would be erecting a South African flag at the top of Kilimanjaro in Gugu's honour.