Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner

Not content with taking over the charts, award-winning musician Zahara will soon be extending her business ventures into the money lending and taxi businesses.

Zahara has started a business with her sister Bandezwa, called BeeZee, which will in the next few months open a butchery in East London, a car wash in Johannesburg, a taxi service operating in both cities, and a money lending service providing loans across the country.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zahara said that she came up with the ventures after hearing countless complaints about the way money lenders and taxi drivers conduct their businesses.

"Loan sharks are doing the wrong thing. They are providing loans and then demanding money back at (a) huge interest (rate). I want to change the way people lend money. It is the same with taxis. I remember riding in taxis and thinking how it could be so much better if one or two things were changed," Zahara said.

She admitted that there was "money" in the taxi business and said that she was confident of succeeding because she had the help of family.

"I am not scared of taxi violence or anything like that because I have a family member who is involved in taxis and knows all the details of the industry. I want to launch before the November/December transport rush when people go home," she said.

Zahara is focused on her music career and will leave the day-to-day running of the business to her sister in a 70-30 percent business split.

"My new album is coming out in September and then I will be launching all of these ventures with my sister running everything," she said.