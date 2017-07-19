'I'm not a walkover!' LootLove has no time for 'rude & disrespectful' trolls

TV personality Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha is gatvol of Twitter followers who are "rude and disrespectful" and is determined to show them that she is not a walkover.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Loot revealed that her biggest irritation in life was people who thought they could speak to her however they wanted to because she was famous.

"I hate people that are rude and disrespectful. They think that they have the right to say whatever they want but we are all human. I often just let it (their hate) go but I sometimes respond because it's important to show people that I am not a walkover," she said.

It's a lesson that Loot will no doubt want to impart on contestants of MTV's VJ Search, of which she is a judge. The show premieres on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) on Wednesday at 9pm.

"I broke into the industry through a talents search contest like this and it is humbling to now be on the other side of that experience. I know what the contestants went through, the nerves, and could relate to many of them and their stories," Loot said.

Her role on the show comes only months after Loot got her "dream job" at Metro FM, as a co-host of a hip-hop show on Saturday evenings.

"I always knew that I would one day work at the station. Honestly, I would get impatient and frustrated that things were not happening in the timeframe that I wanted it to. I've learnt that persistence is key to getting my goals," she said.