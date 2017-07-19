Pearl Modiadie 'blocks' unruly tweep on her TL
As Mandela Day pictures flooded social media platforms on Tuesday, TV presenter Pearl Modiadie's picture of her holding an adorable baby girl caused some traffic on her timeline, as tweeps accused her of using the baby for likes.
She posted a picture of herself with a little girl, who she said is her namesake.
The Zaziwa presenter spent her Mandela day at the Frida Hartley shelter in Yeoville, where she and Amon Mokoena broadcast their Metro FM show, The Great Escape.
Loyal fans showed their love for Pearl...
She suits you .. I say adopt her pic.twitter.com/YgZ6Bd8HQK— Pinned tweet (@RealInno94) July 18, 2017
But when one person implied she was using the baby for "likes" Pearl clapped back. Hard.
And she'll never see you again after today https://t.co/cLgkbUG7ZS— MORATWE (@Moratwe_) July 18, 2017
She has her mom who actually took this photo! https://t.co/uwZQdKICEW— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 18, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP