Pearl Modiadie 'blocks' unruly tweep on her TL

19 July 2017 - 12:46 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Modiadie has no time for negativity
As Mandela Day pictures flooded social media platforms on Tuesday, TV presenter Pearl Modiadie's picture of her holding an adorable baby girl caused some traffic on her timeline, as tweeps accused her of using the baby for likes.

She posted a picture of herself with a little girl, who she said is her namesake.

I fell in love with this beautiful angel today and surprisingly , her name is Pearl ✨ 😇

The Zaziwa presenter spent her Mandela day at the Frida Hartley shelter in Yeoville, where she and Amon Mokoena broadcast their Metro FM show, The Great Escape. 

Loyal fans showed their love for Pearl...

But when one person implied she was using the baby for "likes" Pearl clapped back. Hard.

