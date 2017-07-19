SABC wages war on pesky audition scams

Six of the SABC's most popular shows, including Generations, Muvhango, Skeem Saam, Isidingo and Yo-TV, have been targeted by scammers looking to con children and their parents out of hundreds of rand.

The broadcaster released a statement on Tuesday warning the public to be aware of "bogus casting agencies which are claiming to come from SABC properties such as Yo-TV, Hectic Nine 9, Muvhango, Generations, Skeem Saam and Isidingo."

They explained that these agencies charged children and parents for “shoots”, and then disappeared with the victims’ money.

They did not reveal how much fraudsters had made from the fake auditions.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the broadcaster had been inundated by complaints from those who had fallen prey to the scams.

He said that the public broadcaster feared for the safety of both the public and employees whose names were being used in the scams.

"We were approached by several productions who complained about these fake auditions. It is harmful to their brand as well as ours. These fraudsters also use SABC employee’s names in letters to schools and venues to ask them for permission to hold these auditions in their halls. It is not safe because those who are defrauded may think that the blame lies at the SABC when it does not," Kaizer said.

Kaizer said that the SABC had laid several criminal charges against fraudster agencies and would continue to do so in the future.

"We have laid charges with the police and will work with them in the future to identify and arrest those who are running bogus auditions," he said.

The broadcaster has urged the public to verify the authenticity of auditions with Thando Matshalilanga on 011 714 5759, and Thabile Makgobotlwana 011 714 7507.