'The Queen is back!' Jessica Nkosi returns to Isibaya
Two months after announcing her departure from Mzansi Magic's popular soapie Isibaya to focus on theatre and "other projects", actress Jessica Nkosi has made a triumphant return.
The actress announced her comeback on Tuesday, posting a cheeky picture of herself being carried on set.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Jessica said that her love for theatre had led her away from TV and she was unsure when she would return to Isibaya.
However, Mzansi Magic spokesperson Bongiwe Potelwa-Metsing told TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that it was always in the show's plans for Jessica to return.
"Jessica is still part of the cast of Isibaya. When her character was not on air it meant that story took a different turn to explore other stories," Bongiwe said.
Attempts to contact Jessica for comment were unsuccessful.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP