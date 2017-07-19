'The Queen is back!' Jessica Nkosi returns to Isibaya

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Jessica said that her love for theatre had led her away from TV and she was unsure when she would return to Isibaya.

However, Mzansi Magic spokesperson Bongiwe Potelwa-Metsing told TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that it was always in the show's plans for Jessica to return.

"Jessica is still part of the cast of Isibaya. When her character was not on air it meant that story took a different turn to explore other stories," Bongiwe said.

Attempts to contact Jessica for comment were unsuccessful.