TshisaLIVE

'The Queen is back!' Jessica Nkosi returns to Isibaya

19 July 2017 - 12:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Jessica Nkosi will soon return to screens on Isibaya.
Jessica Nkosi will soon return to screens on Isibaya.
Image: Via Jessica Nkosi's Instagram

Two months after announcing her departure from Mzansi Magic's popular soapie Isibaya to focus on theatre and "other projects", actress Jessica Nkosi has made a triumphant return.

The actress announced her comeback on Tuesday, posting a cheeky picture of herself being carried on set.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Jessica said that her love for theatre had led her away from TV and she was unsure when she would return to Isibaya.

However, Mzansi Magic spokesperson Bongiwe Potelwa-Metsing told TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that it was always in the show's plans for Jessica to return.

"Jessica is still part of the cast of Isibaya. When her character was not on air it meant that story took a different turn to explore other stories," Bongiwe said.

Attempts to contact Jessica for comment were unsuccessful. 

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  3. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Phindile Gwala to focus on her passion to be a pastor TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa recalls his last days at Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  5. Letshego Zulu conquers Kilimanjaro for Gugu TshisaLIVE
X