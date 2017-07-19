TshisaLIVE

Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag

19 July 2017 - 09:52 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest was dragged by fans after bragging about Paris Hilton following him on social media.
Cassper Nyovest was once again the talk of Twitter on Tuesday when followers dragged him for bragging about his friendship with US star Paris Hilton.

Cassper was no doubt feeling himself when he took to the social media platform to let everyone know that his new bestie Paris had just followed him. 

The collective eye rolls from Twitter could probably be seen from space, as users accused Cassper of being  "childish" and "unnecessary".

Cassper responded to being labelled childish by dismissing the accusation as nonsense. 

