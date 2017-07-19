Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag
Cassper Nyovest was once again the talk of Twitter on Tuesday when followers dragged him for bragging about his friendship with US star Paris Hilton.
Cassper was no doubt feeling himself when he took to the social media platform to let everyone know that his new bestie Paris had just followed him.
Oh my god!!! Shut the front door!!! .@ParisHilton just followed me on twitter!!! 😍— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 18, 2017
When the queen .@ParisHilton followed me on twitter. Ngizo Memeza!!! pic.twitter.com/46LdLUK5ur— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 18, 2017
The collective eye rolls from Twitter could probably be seen from space, as users accused Cassper of being "childish" and "unnecessary".
I HAVE A QUESTION:— Sibusiso PhD Dlamini (@sbudadee) July 18, 2017
DOES THIS MEAN YOU GONNA FOLLOW US TOO?? pic.twitter.com/XAdI3ol299
owh bawo sanya ngokudibana kwakho no @ParisHilton .. pic.twitter.com/ew33xwnkAp— amber.🌺 (@paintmyafrica) July 18, 2017
Paris hilton this Paris hilton that grow up pic.twitter.com/F8zdgKGmPa— Sasha (@Sasha83333738) July 18, 2017
Isn't that a normal thing given that you are a celebrate too... pic.twitter.com/pa6bk6Ru4P— Francis FNEEZY (@FrancisFNEEZY) July 19, 2017
Haha Cassper you about to get us our land Back Weitsi? pic.twitter.com/IwrY1nyEBB— 😉ItsYourBoyLoza😉 (@ItsYourBoyLoza) July 18, 2017
Cassper responded to being labelled childish by dismissing the accusation as nonsense.
Omonge a tla ka skipa se se lime green a phinya la molomu. https://t.co/OYjgResUIA— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 18, 2017
