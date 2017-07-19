A small group of musicians gathered at Bassline in Newtown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday to send off veteran musician Ray Phiri. Jazz musician Sibongile Khumalo was among those who spoke at the service and she thanked Phiri for his contribution to the music industry.

"We thank you for who you have been and for who you will continue to be‚" she said.

Performers included Thinah Zungu‚ Ney Zimu‚ and Tau Diarora.

Speakers praised Phiri as a true story teller and defined him as a visionary.

Those who had worked with him shared funny stories.

Jerry Mabuza of the National Arts Council said: "It is sad that people like Bra Ray leave us when we still need them. He preached morals."

Phiri’s family did not attend the memorial service.

A second memorial service is being held in Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and the province will hold a special provincial funeral for the musician.

Phiri died last week‚ at the age of 70‚ after a struggle with cancer.

- SowetanLIVE