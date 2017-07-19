Yes, AKA features on Bonang's Bmojis
Media personality Bonang Matheba has finally released the full range of her anticipated Bmojis and her bae AKA features.
The set if 150 emoticons are priced at R39.99
Along with her reality show and a new show cooking show she is hosting, Bonang just released her Bonang-themed emoticons. And AKA is also there.
See if you can spot him...
Bmoji by Bonang... Now available on https://t.co/ZxhzLDzVus for Android + Apple.... 🎉👑 #Bmoji #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/3DoawsTzsa— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 19, 2017
The rapper, who also features in Being Bonang, appears three times on the Bmojis. The first one is just his face, then his face in sunnnies and just in case you're feeling all loved-up, the third one is AKA hugging B.
The Bmojis re perfect for Bonang's fans, but may also impress others because they showcase a variety of things that B has been synonymous with over the years.
In addition to AKA there are witty remarks, fan-favourite phrases and fashion essentials. The download site states that the set will be updated as time goes by so you'll be getting those free updates.
Well... sha sha fam!
