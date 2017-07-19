TshisaLIVE

Yes, AKA features on Bonang's Bmojis

19 July 2017 - 16:25 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba's Bmoji set of 150 emoticons currently features AKA three times
Bonang Matheba's Bmoji set of 150 emoticons currently features AKA three times
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

Media personality Bonang Matheba has finally released the full range of her anticipated Bmojis and her bae AKA features.

The set if 150 emoticons are priced at R39.99

Along with her reality show and a new show cooking show she is hosting, Bonang just released her Bonang-themed emoticons. And AKA is also there.

See if you can spot him...

The rapper, who also features in Being Bonang, appears three times on the Bmojis. The first one is just his face, then his face in sunnnies and just in case you're feeling all loved-up, the third one is AKA hugging B.

The Bmojis  re perfect for Bonang's fans, but may also impress others because they showcase a variety of things that B has been synonymous with over the years.

In addition to AKA there are witty remarks, fan-favourite phrases and fashion essentials. The download site states that the set will be updated as time goes by so you'll be getting those free updates.

Well... sha sha fam!

Bonang Matheba. Bmoji
Bonang Matheba. Bmoji
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. 'I thought I was possessed'- Lalla Hirayama on being suicidal TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Uber has restored dignity to carless celebs, says Fikile Mbalula TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It was just the icebreaker,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku on reality show TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Cici shares her recovery process with fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Modiadie 'blocks' unruly tweep on her TL TshisaLIVE
X