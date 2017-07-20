Brickz's lawyer withdraws - sentencing postponed
Sentencing procedures against convicted rapist and kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, have been postponed to August.
His lawyer withdrew from the case and his new legal team asked for a postponement to study the documents.
Magistrate John Baloyi was not happy with the delay and said the case had dragged on for long enough.
Brickz was last week found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his home in 2013. Wearing jeans and a maroon jersey, Brickz was all smiles before court proceedings began.
