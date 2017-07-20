TshisaLIVE

Cassper says he isn't opening for Future -but Twitter ain't convinced

20 July 2017 - 09:34
Cassper Nyovest says he is
Cassper Nyovest says he is "not opening for Future" but "sharing a stage" with the US star.
Image: via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has once again come under fire from Twitter haters, this time after he claimed that he was not opening for but "sharing a stage" with US star Future this weekend.

Cassper will be jetting off to Mozambique to perform at a hip-hop music festival on Saturday headlined by Future, but called a point of order when a Twitter user mentioned that Cassper was "opening" for the rapper.

While many applauded Cassper's stand, others were not interested in Cassper's 'I don't open for international artists' AKA moment and soon dragged him for being unnecessary and boastful.

