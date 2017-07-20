Cassper says he isn't opening for Future -but Twitter ain't convinced
Cassper Nyovest has once again come under fire from Twitter haters, this time after he claimed that he was not opening for but "sharing a stage" with US star Future this weekend.
Cassper will be jetting off to Mozambique to perform at a hip-hop music festival on Saturday headlined by Future, but called a point of order when a Twitter user mentioned that Cassper was "opening" for the rapper.
I'm not opening for future , we sharing a stage in Mozambique. Check the poster. I'm not a supporting act. Wang understanda? https://t.co/RZz7fCQDdw— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 19, 2017
While many applauded Cassper's stand, others were not interested in Cassper's 'I don't open for international artists' AKA moment and soon dragged him for being unnecessary and boastful.
We don't care but you did open for boity's man pic.twitter.com/BWiMKGiXMf— AUG5 🎂18 (@officialkhaya98) July 19, 2017
Artists believe what they want to believe. Future is obviously the main attraction but As long as people enjoy the show, then its job done.— #SimbaSays (@SimbaGarabaJr) July 19, 2017
Ga ba forgive nx ..wa understanda?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9jKR6TnKqB— Miss Kaymo 💝 (@Miskaymow) July 19, 2017
You said you weren't an 'opening'' but a 'supporting' for Nicki at Dome. Now u 'sharing'...What exactly's the right word to use?— Hlayisani Vuma. (@Hlayiv) July 19, 2017
you are humble Bru!! VERY HUMBLE!! pic.twitter.com/Tv9DakHWAd— play_too_much (@royalmikejr) July 19, 2017
