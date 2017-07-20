TshisaLIVE

Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute

20 July 2017 - 10:11 By TshisaLIVE
Doctor Khumalo has penned an emotional tribute to his daughter
Doctor Khumalo has penned an emotional tribute to his daughter
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has paid tribute to his daughter Theonada, who died after being involved in a car accident.

He wrote about his relationship with Theonada and opened up about their unique relationship in a column on Soccer Laduma.

"I saw my daughter when she was born and I held her hand when she took her last breath. From the day she was admitted to hospital to her very last, I was always at her bedside hoping she would recover and come back home. I thank God for allowing me the opportunity to share some good and great moments with my daughter."

He applauded the fact that she remained humble even though her father was famous and said status meant little to her.

"I'm so grateful that she turned out to be such an inspirational young lady, a very loving a caring lady," he wrote.

He said that words failed him and that it was hard for him to write the piece as he is a private person.

 

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Great white shark spotted at surfing event in Jeffrey's Bay
SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. Suzelle DIY steps aside for a new internet poppie sensation TshisaLIVE
  2. The day of reckoning for Brickz TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Sibongile is the Diski Diva Twitter loves to hate TshisaLIVE
X