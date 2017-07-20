Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has paid tribute to his daughter Theonada, who died after being involved in a car accident.

He wrote about his relationship with Theonada and opened up about their unique relationship in a column on Soccer Laduma.

"I saw my daughter when she was born and I held her hand when she took her last breath. From the day she was admitted to hospital to her very last, I was always at her bedside hoping she would recover and come back home. I thank God for allowing me the opportunity to share some good and great moments with my daughter."

He applauded the fact that she remained humble even though her father was famous and said status meant little to her.

"I'm so grateful that she turned out to be such an inspirational young lady, a very loving a caring lady," he wrote.

He said that words failed him and that it was hard for him to write the piece as he is a private person.