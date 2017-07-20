'F*ck Everyone' Die Antwoord to be immortalised in comic book
Die Antwoord are gunning for immortality with a new comic book set to be launched at the world famous San Diego International Comic-Con launch on Thursday.
The series, written and conceptualised by the group's Ninja and Yo-landi Vi$$er, is the first comic by the duo and follows the launch of their own branded clothing and dagga range.
In true Die Antwoord style, the comic book is named F*ck Everyone and retails for $20 (R260).
A teaser of the book was posted by the group recently.
Ninja revealed that the project was the first step in a journey to release a live-action TV series about the group's life called South African Ninja.
The group's TV and film plans made headlines in 2015 when a series of alleged leaked emails contained messages from Ninja to bosses at Sony Pictures pitching an idea for a TV series and $2 million (R25 million) film based in South Africa called Zef.
At the time, Ninja suggested that big Hollywood names such as Charlize Theron, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Channing Tatum and Johnny Depp would be interested in appearing in the film.
