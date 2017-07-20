'F*ck Everyone' Die Antwoord to be immortalised in comic book

Die Antwoord are gunning for immortality with a new comic book set to be launched at the world famous San Diego International Comic-Con launch on Thursday.

The series, written and conceptualised by the group's Ninja and Yo-landi Vi$$er, is the first comic by the duo and follows the launch of their own branded clothing and dagga range.

In true Die Antwoord style, the comic book is named F*ck Everyone and retails for $20 (R260).

A teaser of the book was posted by the group recently.