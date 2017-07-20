I am one of the best hip-hop artists to come out of SA, says K.O

Rapper K.O claims that he is one of the greatest hip-hop artists to come out of Mzansi and will to deliver on his promise with music that will feed fan's thirst for fresh and unique sounds.

K.O has been in the music industry for over 12 years and told TshisaLIVE that he has seen a lot of things change in hip-hop over that time. Some of it not for the best.

"Hip-hop has really grown and is doing well in SA, but we have become our own worst enemy. Too many artists have lost the flavour that makes them unique and have started copying American artists," he explained.

It is a criticism that was recently brought against rappers such as Emtee and Nasty C, but K.O was quick to downplay this, only saying that these artists could be better if they embraced more local elements.

"Nasty C is amazing and will no doubt be a god in a few year's time. I think he is doing big things for the country, but if he could somehow include local elements in his music, I think he would be three times bigger. I understand when people say that his music could be more South African," he said.

K.O also applauded Cassper's career but said that the muso was yet to release a ground-breaking album.

"He is breaking ground but still has some room to grow musically. He needs to pull another rabbit out the hat. I feel like his magic album is still coming, " K.O said.

K.O is currently working on a new album and promised to soon take fans on an exciting new music journey with an album later this year.