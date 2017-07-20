TshisaLIVE

'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku

20 July 2017 - 15:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu says he hopes women and men have learned to treasure each other in relationships.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu says he hopes women and men have learned to treasure each other in relationships.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu has described the love that he has for his third wife MaKhumalo, despite the unfortunate circumstance that she can't bear children.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Musa explained that the show was meant to also expel myths that are otherwise not dealt with in the mainstream media. He said he loves all his wives, and the inability of his third wife to have children does not affect his love.

"I love MaKhumalo and she is a great mother to all my children, even though she did not give birth to them. She is strong and a strong believer in God as well and we know her story touched many," he said.

The emotional revelation was one of the highlights of the show on Twitter, (even getting people to post prayers for her on YouTube and on her twitter).

The wealthy businessman explained that the stereotype that barren women don't get married or that when they do get married they deserved ill-treatment from the husband, the in-laws or community needed to be destroyed.

"We want people to see that Makhumalo is loved, by me as her husband and by my other wives. We know there are other women like her back at home, others all over Africa but we wanted to bring the message home that every woman and child deserve love unconditionally," he said.

The Mzansi Magic themed reality show ended earlier this month after a successful run since it's debut in May. Musa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that season two is definitely on the cards but of course they were still in negotiations.

READ MORE:

Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo

Twitter was sombre on Thursday night after they discovered that Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, was unable to have children. MaKhumalo, the ...
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

IN MEMES: Here's why Uthando Nes’thembu's MaKhumalo wins at life

Uthando Nes’thembu's MaKhumalo could easily be the most popular person in Mzansi this morning- someone sign her up for president!

TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'It was just the icebreaker,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku on reality show

The first season of Uthando Nes'thembu became an overnight success with high ratings and social media engagement that went through the roof every ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)

Related articles

  1. Brickz rape victim is in therapy confirms family relative TshisaLIVE
  2. Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH LIVE: Ray Phiri remembered at hometown memorial service TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago flexes: I pose with products for R500k TshisaLIVE
X