'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku

Polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu has described the love that he has for his third wife MaKhumalo, despite the unfortunate circumstance that she can't bear children.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Musa explained that the show was meant to also expel myths that are otherwise not dealt with in the mainstream media. He said he loves all his wives, and the inability of his third wife to have children does not affect his love.

"I love MaKhumalo and she is a great mother to all my children, even though she did not give birth to them. She is strong and a strong believer in God as well and we know her story touched many," he said.

The emotional revelation was one of the highlights of the show on Twitter, (even getting people to post prayers for her on YouTube and on her twitter).