'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu has described the love that he has for his third wife MaKhumalo, despite the unfortunate circumstance that she can't bear children.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Musa explained that the show was meant to also expel myths that are otherwise not dealt with in the mainstream media. He said he loves all his wives, and the inability of his third wife to have children does not affect his love.
"I love MaKhumalo and she is a great mother to all my children, even though she did not give birth to them. She is strong and a strong believer in God as well and we know her story touched many," he said.
The emotional revelation was one of the highlights of the show on Twitter, (even getting people to post prayers for her on YouTube and on her twitter).
The wealthy businessman explained that the stereotype that barren women don't get married or that when they do get married they deserved ill-treatment from the husband, the in-laws or community needed to be destroyed.
"We want people to see that Makhumalo is loved, by me as her husband and by my other wives. We know there are other women like her back at home, others all over Africa but we wanted to bring the message home that every woman and child deserve love unconditionally," he said.
The Mzansi Magic themed reality show ended earlier this month after a successful run since it's debut in May. Musa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that season two is definitely on the cards but of course they were still in negotiations.
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP