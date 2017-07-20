IN MEMES: Sibongile is the Diski Diva Twitter loves to hate

TshisaLIVE

Sibongile Masuku is one of the most talked about Divas.
It's been barely a week since the launch of the third season of Mzansi Magic's Diski Divas and fans of the hit reality show have already got a favourite.

Twitter was filled with memes and jokes in response to Wednesday night's episode of Diski Divas, with many zoning in on Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife Sibongile and her apparent side-chick troubles.

While many were sympathetic to her moans about the threat of a third wheel in her and Khethokwakhe's relationship, others thought that the story was a little played out.

