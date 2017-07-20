IN MEMES: Sibongile is the Diski Diva Twitter loves to hate
It's been barely a week since the launch of the third season of Mzansi Magic's Diski Divas and fans of the hit reality show have already got a favourite.
Twitter was filled with memes and jokes in response to Wednesday night's episode of Diski Divas, with many zoning in on Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife Sibongile and her apparent side-chick troubles.
While many were sympathetic to her moans about the threat of a third wheel in her and Khethokwakhe's relationship, others thought that the story was a little played out.
#DiskiDivas She doesnt have to worry ka di side chicks He is all hers pic.twitter.com/K8KI7uNyty— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) July 19, 2017
#DiskiDivas as ratchet and melodramatic as sbongile is ,girls will date her husband just net to give her sleepless nights— ntswakingakane (@ntswakingakane8) July 20, 2017
If the third person comes in your relationship one of you had opened the door 🔓🚪 stop confronting side niggas/chick ur enemy is right there— K.I.N.G👑H.L.A.O👌🍫 (@Hlaovan) July 19, 2017
#DiskiDivas Sibongile is totzz insecure tbh...to date a man you must GOOGLE HIM...akanyi perhaps😕😕😕 I stand corrected! pic.twitter.com/6dCtmQD1sc— 🎓Serero🎀Rocher🎓 (@Tshideigh3) July 19, 2017
Wow Sbongile cc arguing like that infront of your husband ? Your husband deserves to cheat on you a** dear #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/hNFdufetTE— lanky (@M_Sheilzz) July 19, 2017
Sibongile staaaaaap gurl #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/L4xc8dCYyL— Lethabo Manthata (@llabose) July 19, 2017
#DiskiDivas Sibongile what are marriage counsellor. ..??? pic.twitter.com/Fot6Ve81r7— SellwaneModisenyane (@SellwaneIsmyNam) July 19, 2017
Why is Sibongile acting like Thato was trying to ruin her marriage? Or was a mistress in her marriage? Uyayifuna la ndoda? #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/3Y4wfTURAd— Hosanna (@Sboza2u) July 19, 2017
Mara bathong this Sibongile💁🏼 ... every week same line "I dont like side chicks" #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/ZViM9fVcBL— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) July 19, 2017
Kore Sibongile kheto oo wa gage ke achievement, y introduce your husband ka name and surname?? #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/xBAT9NuagQ— Stocko sa Lekgowa (@mjay_Iam) July 19, 2017
