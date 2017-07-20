TshisaLIVE

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41

20 July 2017 - 21:08 By TshisaLIVE
Singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs in Johannesburg, November 2012.
Singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs in Johannesburg, November 2012.
Image: Nikita Ramkissoon

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, his close friend and bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed on Thursday.

According to US publication TMZ, Chester was apparently found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

It is believed that the star committed suicide and was discovered by his wife. 

Chester is survived by six children.

His death comes as the musician would have celebrated his best friend Chris Cornell's birthday. Chris passed away of an apparent suicide in May.

Tributes from around the world flooded social media in the wake of the news, including from pop star Rihanna and US late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel .

Most read

  1. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  5. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)

Related articles

  1. Soulstar not intimidated by Black Coffee association TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku TshisaLIVE
  3. Brickz rape victim is in therapy confirms family relative TshisaLIVE
  4. Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls TshisaLIVE
X