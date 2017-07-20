Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, his close friend and bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed on Thursday.
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
According to US publication TMZ, Chester was apparently found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
It is believed that the star committed suicide and was discovered by his wife.
Chester is survived by six children.
His death comes as the musician would have celebrated his best friend Chris Cornell's birthday. Chris passed away of an apparent suicide in May.
Tributes from around the world flooded social media in the wake of the news, including from pop star Rihanna and US late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel .
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
