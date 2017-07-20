Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41

According to US publication TMZ, Chester was apparently found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

It is believed that the star committed suicide and was discovered by his wife.

Chester is survived by six children.

His death comes as the musician would have celebrated his best friend Chris Cornell's birthday. Chris passed away of an apparent suicide in May.

Tributes from around the world flooded social media in the wake of the news, including from pop star Rihanna and US late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel .