'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls

Twitter was 'annoyed' with hopefuls on MTV's VJ Search after they said most of them were trying to imitate Bonang Matheba as they auditioned.

The show premiered on MTV Base on Wednesday and found its way to the very top of Twitter trends list. More and more contestants used phrases like "It's your girl" and also imitated Bonang's voice. Awks.

Twitter was not impressed, lambasting the hopefuls for lack of originality. They said the imitators should be inspired by B but not try to be her.