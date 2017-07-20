'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls
Twitter was 'annoyed' with hopefuls on MTV's VJ Search after they said most of them were trying to imitate Bonang Matheba as they auditioned.
The show premiered on MTV Base on Wednesday and found its way to the very top of Twitter trends list. More and more contestants used phrases like "It's your girl" and also imitated Bonang's voice. Awks.
Twitter was not impressed, lambasting the hopefuls for lack of originality. They said the imitators should be inspired by B but not try to be her.
If people stopped trying to act like Bonang when presenting izinto zabo zixoba sharp #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/ahevOvUCao— Nosi (@Nosipho___) July 19, 2017
Can we get rid of the "Yo', what's up? It's your boy/girl" intro when auditioning to become a presenter? 😒 #MTVBaseVJSearch— 23rd Nov (@XolaVinqi) July 19, 2017
Why are they trying to sound like Bonang #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/5JQaGtsqNP— Lebohang (@Lebza_M) July 19, 2017
They even got the male version of Bonang #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/27GmtR8DkP— Penuel Matlala (@Penzoism) July 19, 2017
Lmaooooo wow. Guys, I'm truly dying. The Bonang impersonator is a mess. Lmaooo Durban #MTVBaseVJSearch— Naaimeria (@KatlegoLBM) July 19, 2017
When you hear Bonang's voice from all #MTVBaseVJSearch female contestants ☺️ pic.twitter.com/wPOxdOc3Wp— Island (@PfareloMulondo) July 19, 2017
A lot of people imitate Bonang. Boys & girls. A LOT!! #MTVBaseVJSearch— S² (@SbohSibisi) July 19, 2017
This presenting thing isaaa TALENT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂KUNZIMA #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/bjltP4cYp1— . (@Rency_M) July 19, 2017
The winner will become the new face of MTV Base and will host MTV shows, interview stars and MC live events. Previous South African winners include Sizwe Dhlomo (the very first in 2006), Fikile "Fix" Moeti, Vanessa Mdee and Sandile Ntshingila.
