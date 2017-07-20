TshisaLIVE

'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls

20 July 2017 - 11:05 By TshisaLIVE
TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba.
TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba.
Image: Bonang Matheba via Twitter

Twitter was 'annoyed' with hopefuls on MTV's VJ Search after they said most of them were trying to imitate Bonang Matheba as they auditioned.

The show premiered on MTV Base on Wednesday and found its way to the very top of Twitter trends list. More and more contestants used phrases like "It's your girl" and also imitated Bonang's voice. Awks.

Twitter was not impressed, lambasting the hopefuls for lack of originality. They said the imitators should be inspired by B but not try to be her.

The winner will become the new face of MTV Base and will host MTV shows, interview stars and MC live events. Previous South African winners include Sizwe Dhlomo (the very first in 2006), Fikile "Fix" Moeti, Vanessa Mdee and Sandile Ntshingila.

