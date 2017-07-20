The day of reckoning for Brickz
Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, will today be sentenced after being found guilty of rape.
He was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his house in 2013.
After a lengthy trial Magistrate John Baloyi said the court found Brickz guilty because he failed to convince them that he did not commit a crime.
Members of the community and journalists have packed the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of the musician's sentencing today.
Brickz's lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, has confirmed they will be appealing the verdict.
"We are not happy with the verdict and if we are also not happy with the sentence then we will appeal both," he told TshisaLIVE earlier this week.
Follow us for live updates from the Roodepoort Magistrates Court where #Brickztrial will be sentenced pic.twitter.com/16WB9IY3Fz— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
The court room where #Brickz will hear his fate after being found guilty of rape by Magistrate John Baloyi last week pic.twitter.com/YBApRmTtxy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
#Brickz consulting with his legal team pic.twitter.com/XhVlRxc6e9— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
#Brickz has just arrived speaking to his lawyers and seems to be in a upbeat mood pic.twitter.com/Nyh0dl2cy0— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
Only a handful of people here at court room i for #Brickz sentencing today— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
We are told that proceedings are expected to get underway at around 10am as the state prosecutor has not yet arrived #Brickz #Brickztrial— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 20, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP