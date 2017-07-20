The day of reckoning for Brickz

Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, will today be sentenced after being found guilty of rape.

He was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his house in 2013.

After a lengthy trial Magistrate John Baloyi said the court found Brickz guilty because he failed to convince them that he did not commit a crime.

Members of the community and journalists have packed the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of the musician's sentencing today.

Brickz's lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, has confirmed they will be appealing the verdict.

"We are not happy with the verdict and if we are also not happy with the sentence then we will appeal both," he told TshisaLIVE earlier this week.