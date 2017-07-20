TshisaLIVE

The day of reckoning for Brickz

20 July 2017 - 09:41 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz's sentencing will take place today
Brickz's sentencing will take place today
Image: Supplied

Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, will today be sentenced after being found guilty of rape.

He was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his house in 2013.

After a lengthy trial Magistrate John Baloyi said the court found Brickz guilty because he failed to convince them that he did not commit a crime. 

Members of the community and journalists have packed the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of the musician's sentencing today.

Brickz's lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, has confirmed they will be appealing the verdict.

"We are not happy with the verdict and if we are also not happy with the sentence then we will appeal both," he told TshisaLIVE earlier this week.

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Great white shark spotted at surfing event in Jeffrey's Bay
SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. DJ Sbu adds some Vrrrrrpha to his MoFaya range TshisaLIVE
  2. I am one of the best hip-hop artists to come out of SA, says K.O TshisaLIVE
  3. Yes, AKA features on Bonang's Bmojis TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I thought I was possessed'- Lalla Hirayama on being suicidal TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Uber has restored dignity to carless celebs, says Fikile Mbalula TshisaLIVE
X