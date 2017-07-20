WATCH LIVE: Ray Phiri remembered at hometown memorial service

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit as music veteran Ray Phiri's life is celebrated.

Phiri died in a Nelspruit hospital last Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

He will be laid to rest in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Artists have taken to the stage to perform songs of worship as Ray's family battle to hold back the tears.

"It's been a hard time. We knew it was coming but it has still been hard to accept," said family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane.

