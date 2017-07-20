TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE: Ray Phiri remembered at hometown memorial service

20 July 2017 - 10:51 By Tshisalive

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit as music veteran Ray Phiri's life is celebrated.

Phiri died in a Nelspruit hospital last Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

He will be laid to rest in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Artists have taken to the stage to perform songs of worship as Ray's family battle to hold back the tears.

"It's been a hard time. We knew it was coming but it has still been hard to accept," said family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Musicians thank‚ honour Phiri at memorial

A small group of musicians gathered at Bassline in Newtown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday to send off veteran musician Ray Phiri.
18 hours ago

'Shocked' US star Paul Simon offers support to Ray Phiri's family

US music veteran Paul Simon has reached out to the family of late South African jazz musician Ray Phiri to pay his condolences and off his support to ...
2 days ago

Ray Phiri's family to break the news to his mom today

Iconic jazz musician Ray Phiri's death on Wednesday has left the family with the devastating task of notifying his elderly mother and they have ...
6 days ago

Miriam Makeba taught Ray Phiri how cook a 'nca' meal

Ray Phiri spent his last days doing the two things he loved most: cooking and playing music for his family. The musician was a whizz in the kitchen ...
7 days ago

