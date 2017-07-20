Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends'

More than a year after Bonang Matheba and Somizi's friendship came to an abrupt end, Bonang has addressed the pair's split, claiming that she and Somizi are colleagues but not friends.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the star said the pair were "cool" but did not hang out.

"We are professionals. At the end of the day, we are in the same industry and we are often in the same spaces. The industry is so small and we know that we are going to bump into each other. We greet each other. We are very polite. I don't try to disrespect him but that is where it ends. We are not friends," she said.

Bonang would not reveal what caused their fall out, but said she and Somizi were "mature enough to be adults" about their differences.

"You can be colleagues with someone but not necessarily be friends with them," she added.

With both stars releasing books just weeks after each other, there was hope that one of the books would detail the breakup.

While Somizi told TshisaLIVE that he limited his mentions of Bonang to one line, Bonang revealed that Somizi is mentioned a few times in her book, Bonang: From A to B.

"He is mentioned in the book but you will have to wait to read what exactly is said about him," she teased.

