TshisaLIVE

Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends'

20 July 2017 - 13:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi and Bonang were once besties.
Somizi and Bonang were once besties.
Image: via Somizi Instagram

More than a year after Bonang Matheba and Somizi's friendship came to an abrupt end, Bonang has addressed the pair's split, claiming that she and Somizi are colleagues but not friends.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the star said the pair were "cool" but did not hang out.

"We are professionals. At the end of the day, we are in the same industry and we are often in the same spaces.  The industry is so small and we know that we are going to bump into each other.  We greet each other. We are very polite. I don't try to disrespect him but that is where it ends. We are not friends," she said.

Bonang would not reveal what caused their fall out, but said she and Somizi were "mature enough to be adults" about their differences.

"You can be colleagues with someone but not necessarily be friends with them," she added.

With both stars releasing books just weeks after each other, there was hope that one of the books would detail the breakup.

While Somizi told TshisaLIVE that he limited his mentions of Bonang to one line, Bonang revealed that Somizi is mentioned a few times in her book, Bonang: From A to B

"He is mentioned in the book but you will have to wait to read what exactly is said about him," she teased.

READ MORE:

'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls

Twitter was 'annoyed' with hopefuls on MTV's VJ Search after they said most of them were trying to imitate Bonang Matheba as they auditioned. The ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Yes, AKA features on Bonang's Bmojis

Media personality Bonang Matheba has finally released the full range of her anticipated Bmojis and her bae AKA features. The set of 150 emoticons are ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities

Bonang Matheba may be head-over-heels in love with her man, AKA, but that doesn't mean that she is going to be pressured into getting married and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Bonang 'in the best space ever' & keeps owning her crown

Media darling Bonang Matheba says she is in the best space she has ever been, after rolling out several projects she has been intimately involved ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Bonang denies trying to steal Minnie and Kairo’s shine

Bonang maintains that she was just living her best life when she threw a massive birthday bash on the same day as Minnie Dlamini's traditional ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang

Bonang Matheba has lifted the lid on her relationship with AKA, telling TshisaLIVE that the rapper is the only man she has ever dated who is actually ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara to become a taxi boss, money lender and butchery owner TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)

Related articles

  1. 'Please stop trying to be Bonang' - Twitter slams VJ hopefuls TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH LIVE: Ray Phiri remembered at hometown memorial service TshisaLIVE
  3. Brickz's lawyer withdraws - sentencing postponed TshisaLIVE
  4. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper says he isn't opening for Future -but Twitter ain't convinced TshisaLIVE
X