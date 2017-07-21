TshisaLIVE

Celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died - reports

21 July 2017 - 12:24 By TshisaLIVE
Iko Mash has died.
Iko Mash has died.
Image: Supplied

Actor and celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died after a battle with cancer, reports Drum magazine.

Mash was well-known in celebrity circles for being a stylist and make-up artist and in 2015 joined the cast of Rhythm City as Zahr, a transgender woman. 

During an interview with eNCA Mash said the character aimed to break stereotypes. 

"Zahr is a transgender woman who doesn’t want to be seen for her sexuality. She’s unconventional and different. Usually, we expect gay people and transgenders to be in the beauty and hair industry, but Zahr is here to show people that she’s not a stereotype. She’s an events organiser, working for a corporate company." 

Mash was also a proud activist for the LBGTI community and the actor admitted that he struggled to be accepted by family and community members.

During an interview with Sunday World, Mash who was fondly called Cinderella, described how he told family he was gay.

 "I’ve always felt like a girl. When my aunt died my cousins wanted nothing to do with me. They kicked me out of the house."

Most read

  1. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person
X