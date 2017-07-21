'He lived unapologetically' - Tributes pour in for Iko Mash
News of the death of celebrity stylist and actor Iko Mash spread rapidly on Friday afternoon. Social media saw an overflow of tributes in honour of Iko, whom many saluted for living an "unapologetic" life.
The celebrity stylist died after a battle with cancer, reported Drum magazine.
Mash was well-known in celebrity circles for being a stylist and make-up artist and in 2015 joined the cast of Rhythm City as Zahr, a transgender woman.
Celebrities and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for Iko on Friday afternoon.
If there was ever a person who was unapologetically themself, that was Iko Mash... A ray of sunshine! Condolences to family and friends 🙏🏽💔— Mpho Maboi (@MphoMaboi) July 21, 2017
My heart!! Rest In Peace Stylist and make up artist extraordinaire Iko Mash! 💔💔 @iko_mash #Iko Mash #RIPIkoMash pic.twitter.com/GCWO5QPjwY— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) July 21, 2017
I loved every 👏🏾single 👏🏾damn 👏🏾thing👏🏾 about you. You are at peace Sthandwa. That's all that matters now 💔💔😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾 !!! #RIPIkoMash— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) July 21, 2017
He used to give me hell in my youthful KB Backup singer days 🙈 but was an absolute darling when he wanted to be. #RIPIkoMash 💔😳 pic.twitter.com/NyLUxSGIQC— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 21, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP