'He lived unapologetically' - Tributes pour in for Iko Mash

News of the death of celebrity stylist and actor Iko Mash spread rapidly on Friday afternoon. Social media saw an overflow of tributes in honour of Iko, whom many saluted for living an "unapologetic" life.

The celebrity stylist died after a battle with cancer, reported Drum magazine.

Mash was well-known in celebrity circles for being a stylist and make-up artist and in 2015 joined the cast of Rhythm City as Zahr, a transgender woman.

Celebrities and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for Iko on Friday afternoon.