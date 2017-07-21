TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches

21 July 2017
Cassper Nyovest tried his luck with Amber Rose.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest had fans crying with laughter on Thursday when he slid onto US star Amber Roses' Twitter page to try his luck.

Responding to Amber's post thanking US bed company Casper for their gift, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker sent Amber a wink and a kiss.

Fans thought that Cassper was a legend for the move and applauded him using hilarious memes.

