IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches
21 July 2017 - 08:58
Rapper Cassper Nyovest had fans crying with laughter on Thursday when he slid onto US star Amber Roses' Twitter page to try his luck.
Responding to Amber's post thanking US bed company Casper for their gift, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker sent Amber a wink and a kiss.
This bed is literally a dream. Thanks casper for my gift! 😍 https://t.co/XkZlQYPQui— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 20, 2017
Glad you like it baby girl. 😉 mwah https://t.co/IeerhxJeeM— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 20, 2017
Fans thought that Cassper was a legend for the move and applauded him using hilarious memes.
People We Are This Close on getting the land Back pic.twitter.com/lqdMjgsigL— K H E L A N I 👑 (@Onlycarmen_) July 20, 2017
@PollenGold @simkhaz eh help me out here 🙆🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1yP9N49l0— Sub_lutho 🔌 (@Sub_lutho) July 20, 2017
