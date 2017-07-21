TshisaLIVE

Linkin Park frontman's wife targeted by hackers hours after his suicide

21 July 2017 - 10:34 By TshisaLIVE
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs in Johannesburg, November 2012.
Image: Nikita Ramkissoon

Just hours after it was confirmed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington killed himself, his wife's Twitter account was hacked.

Talinda Bennington's Twitter account posted bizarre messages about his death.

"I never really loved him and I'm not hacked I was just in love with the money hurts to say," was just one of the messages.

The couple were reportedly in Arizona and Chester returned home to attend a photoshoot with his bandmates.

The musician was found hanging in his bedroom by a housekeeper. It's reported a bandmate arrived at his house shortly after police as they had a planned photoshoot and Chester was going to be driven by his friend.

The band was also meant to start touring in one week.

Tributes have been pouring in for the star as fans come to terms with his death.

 

 

