Linkin Park frontman's wife targeted by hackers hours after his suicide

The couple were reportedly in Arizona and Chester returned home to attend a photoshoot with his bandmates.

The musician was found hanging in his bedroom by a housekeeper. It's reported a bandmate arrived at his house shortly after police as they had a planned photoshoot and Chester was going to be driven by his friend.

The band was also meant to start touring in one week.

Tributes have been pouring in for the star as fans come to terms with his death.