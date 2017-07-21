Linkin Park frontman's wife targeted by hackers hours after his suicide
Just hours after it was confirmed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington killed himself, his wife's Twitter account was hacked.
Talinda Bennington's Twitter account posted bizarre messages about his death.
"I never really loved him and I'm not hacked I was just in love with the money hurts to say," was just one of the messages.
The couple were reportedly in Arizona and Chester returned home to attend a photoshoot with his bandmates.
The musician was found hanging in his bedroom by a housekeeper. It's reported a bandmate arrived at his house shortly after police as they had a planned photoshoot and Chester was going to be driven by his friend.
The band was also meant to start touring in one week.
Tributes have been pouring in for the star as fans come to terms with his death.
1 Minute with Chester Bennington😢 His last perform before suicide #RIPChesterBennington #RIPChester #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/OZXCMYSCK2— A L V I N (@alvinghifari_) July 21, 2017
Depression is hard to understand. But if it can kill Robin Williams, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington I'd say it's pretty damn real.— George Shrouder (@GshroudOCTW) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Rip Chester Bennington. Your music not only inspired, but it brought many people together. Thank you for the great memories ❤️ #RIPChester pic.twitter.com/UUvtHVOVmA— TheProspectOFFICIAL (@TheProspectOYT) July 21, 2017
Rest In Peace to one of my favorite artists Chester Bennington. #ChesterBennington #RIPChester pic.twitter.com/otTjpwb0BR— Jad Shamali (@Sharpshooter2kk) July 21, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP