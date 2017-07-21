Lorcia Cooper didn't want to 'fail' her child with divorce

Actress and choreographer Lorcia Cooper has shared some of the challenges and lessons she learnt during her own divorce, which included feeling pressured to stay in the marriage for her child.

Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team, the actress said one of the hardest factors she had to consider before going through her divorce was her child. She said she had to be careful not to put her daughter off marriage.

"I think that is one of the biggest factors why people stay in marriages. My thing is 'what is your template of love and what is it demonstrating to your child'. So if you are in a loveless marriage or an abusive marriage or in a marriage that doesn't do anything for either of you, what example is that to your child? You don't want to jade your child off marriage," she said.

The Lockdown actress explained that even though her marriage to her baby's father did not work out, she had to be realistic about the reasons.

"No one goes into a marriage looking to get a divorce. When you do it, it's for life. Marriage taught me that you have to leave room for things to crack a little bit. When they do crack, you have to be willing to fix it. For me, when the cracks started showing I didn't show up in the way that I should have," she said.

Lorcia revealed that if given the chance, she would get married again and that she and her child's father are now best friends because their daughter deserves it.