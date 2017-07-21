Minnie says her traditional wedding matched her 'vision'

Media personality Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding was a spectacular affair and she has revealed that it was everything she has ever dreamt of.

The 27-year-old's traditional wedding to her beau Quinton Jones was a colourful star-studded event.

Speaking to Drum, Minnie said the day represented every beautiful memory she's ever had.

"Every beautiful memory I've ever had was represented at my parents' home during my traditional wedding. No words can describe the feeling. It exceeded my expectation," she said.

Minnie had two outfit changes: she wore a bespoke white and gold fully hand-beaded mermaid dress that hugged her body and later she changed into traditional Zulu wedding attire.