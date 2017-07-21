Minnie says her traditional wedding matched her 'vision'
Media personality Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding was a spectacular affair and she has revealed that it was everything she has ever dreamt of.
The 27-year-old's traditional wedding to her beau Quinton Jones was a colourful star-studded event.
Speaking to Drum, Minnie said the day represented every beautiful memory she's ever had.
"Every beautiful memory I've ever had was represented at my parents' home during my traditional wedding. No words can describe the feeling. It exceeded my expectation," she said.
Minnie had two outfit changes: she wore a bespoke white and gold fully hand-beaded mermaid dress that hugged her body and later she changed into traditional Zulu wedding attire.
Thanks @LeboTeee— Nothando Tembe (@NothandoTembe) July 8, 2017
Here's Minnie guys 😍😩😭😍 not a great pic but muhle 👌🏽#MinniesMembeso pic.twitter.com/e3BQVGuwgk
She explained that she had envisioned her look as well as her bridesmaid's looks. Minnie's entourage included Her friends' Kyra Roberts, Naledi Radebe, Naledi Masina and her maid of honour Azola Mona.
Both her garments and her bridesmaids were designed by Johannesburg-based designer Asanda Madyibi.
"I wanted my girls to look like Zulu brides and and Asanda's hand beaded work made my vision come to life," she said.
Here's a look at her bridesmaids looking fly.
What you know about African butter! Xhosa babies with a Zulu twist, bridesmaid princesses for the Queen @minniedlamini💍👑👑 Makeup: @bevthemakeupartist Hair: @bonolo_stylist 👚: @asandamadyibi 📷 @_leeeesh_ . . #abouttheweekend #brides #wedding #traditional #african #africangirls #umembheso #makeup #beauty #hair #naturals #braids
