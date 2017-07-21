TshisaLIVE

Popular DJ happy to 'finally' get circumcised at age 28

21 July 2017 - 15:00 By TshisLIVE
DJ Phumlani from Vuma 103 FM documented his journey to go circumcise on his Facebook.
Popular Vuma 103 FM DJ, Phumlani Nkwanyana, finally got circumcised at age 28 after having been turned down two times before and now encourages every man to "man up" and get the snip. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the excited DJ said he documented his journey on Facebook as he hoped it would encourage other men to do the same.

The 28-year-old also explained that he was glad he finally got a chance to do it, after having been turned away two times before.

"My girlfriend had encouraged me to go before but I was turned away as the two respective surgeons turned me back. They said I had a "huge opening" and the other asked if I was "coming to do it for the second time". They both concluded it was to risky for me but I really wanted to do it," he said.

Now, post his operation, the DJ is happy he finally went through the procedure.  

"I was so excited when I signed up on Siyanqoba to go cut and they said that they could help me. I finally got my upgrade and both me and my partner are happy about it. Not only for my health benefit but for her as well. This is something all men should do," he said.

The DJ joins a list of male celebrities such as Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe, who have come out in support for and undergone voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC). 

