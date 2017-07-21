Shekhinah to sing at Slikour's wedding

In addition to recently dropping a single, Shekhinah also added another song to celebrate after an interview with Slikour got her wedding gig. Slikour announced that the songstress would serenade him and his wife at their upcoming wedding.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shekhinah said she did not expect it, but was delighted to have the opportunity to sing for them. She said that they had not discussed the details yet and that initially she just mentioned it as a "by the way" thing.

"I am all for love, so of course I am delighted to sing at his wedding. I actually thought it was a joke but he's serious and I am super excited. I was just telling him how I am so happy for them and I would love to sing for them and that was that," she said.

Slikour announced on Slikour On Life that she would be performing on his big day.

"She's singing at Slikour's wedding with a grand piano and possibly accompanied by RJ Benjamin," he wrote.