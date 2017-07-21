Slavery in Dakar inspires Kwesta's new project

Rapper Kwesta is set to release a musical project based on the slavery and the struggles of the African continent after visiting several historical sites in Senegal recently.

Kwesta jetted off to Dakar, Senegal earlier this month to represent SA at the 30th Commemoration of: The Dakar Conference.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kwesta said he was inspired by the visit and began working on his next album after reflecting on the experience. The album is expected to be released next year.

"I decided then that I needed to take a stand and educate people on our history. I am so inspired after seeing the slave houses and hearing about the atrocities that took place there," he said.

Kwesta said he was "worried" about the current generation. "I'm worried because they think they know so much but they actually know so little," he added.

Although Kwesta has always been outspoken on social issues, he said that he was not worried about losing fans by becoming more of an activist after his trip.

"It's my responsibility as a musician to speak out. I need to use my platform to make a change," he said.