TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Black Coffee encourages pupils at his old school

21 July 2017 - 09:01 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee encouraged pupils at his old high school to have a willing heart
Black Coffee encouraged pupils at his old high school to have a willing heart
Image: Gallo Images

DJ Black Coffee has been dropping pearls of wisdom as he's been reflecting on his journey to stardom. He posted a video in which he tells school pupils all they need is a willing heart to win in life.

The DJ often visits schools to encourage kids to dream big and never let their circumstances determine their futures. In the video, Coffee visited the school that he went to in Mthatha, Eastern Cape earlier this year.

"I used to go to this school. There are so many other schools that may seem like they are better than this school because they have this and that. Kids from those schools may have families that have this and that...but you don't need a school that is better than this," he said.

The DJ donated computers to the school and explained to the pupils that all it takes is a willing heart.

"It is that willing heart that allowed me or guided me to assist and build that computer room. It was not money but a willing heart. You don't need you teacher to tell you anything or your parents to tell to go to school, you just need a willing heart," he said.

Be Willing Be willing to try Be willing to fail To love To Grow Have a willing Heart #WillingHeart

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

Most read

  1. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person

Related articles

  1. Zakes Bantwini's most painful experience in life was losing his mom TshisaLIVE
  2. K.O to bare his soul on new comeback album TshisaLIVE
  3. Soulstar not intimidated by Black Coffee association TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku TshisaLIVE
  5. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41 TshisaLIVE
X