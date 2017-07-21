WATCH: Black Coffee encourages pupils at his old school

DJ Black Coffee has been dropping pearls of wisdom as he's been reflecting on his journey to stardom. He posted a video in which he tells school pupils all they need is a willing heart to win in life.

The DJ often visits schools to encourage kids to dream big and never let their circumstances determine their futures. In the video, Coffee visited the school that he went to in Mthatha, Eastern Cape earlier this year.

"I used to go to this school. There are so many other schools that may seem like they are better than this school because they have this and that. Kids from those schools may have families that have this and that...but you don't need a school that is better than this," he said.

The DJ donated computers to the school and explained to the pupils that all it takes is a willing heart.

"It is that willing heart that allowed me or guided me to assist and build that computer room. It was not money but a willing heart. You don't need you teacher to tell you anything or your parents to tell to go to school, you just need a willing heart," he said.