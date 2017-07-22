Ntando Duma shows off her yummy-mommy figure

Just three weeks after giving birth Ntando Duma looks all kinds of smoking-hot.

Ntando and Junior de Rocka welcomed their baby girl, Sbahle into the world on June 28.

And while some of us struggle to work off the weekend's treats, Ntando has already shed all her pregnancy weight.

She shared a series of pictures showing off her flat and toned stomach. Ntando's definitely one yummy-mommy!