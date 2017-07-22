WATCH: Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla renews her wedding vows

After 13 years of marriage Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza and her husband TK recently renewed their vows.

And to commemorate the special occasion they held an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

DJ Sbu shared a short clip from the ceremony and reminisced about their romance.

"TK wanted Nhlanhla Nciza so bad, he hunted her at every gig we did together. She wasn't hearing him. I remember the wedding day like it was just yesterday. You have both been tried, tested, been through thick & thin, rolled with the punches & you remain standing strong as an inspiration on this institution of unity," Sbu said.

Swoon!