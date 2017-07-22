TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla renews her wedding vows

22 July 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
TK and Nhlanhla Nciza.
TK and Nhlanhla Nciza.
Image: Via TK Instagram

After 13 years of marriage Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza and her husband TK recently renewed their vows.

And to commemorate the special occasion they held an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and friends. 

DJ Sbu shared a short clip from the ceremony and reminisced about their romance. 

"TK wanted Nhlanhla Nciza so bad, he hunted her at every gig we did together. She wasn't hearing him. I remember the wedding day like it was just yesterday. You have both been tried, tested, been through thick & thin, rolled with the punches & you remain standing strong as an inspiration on this institution of unity," Sbu said. 

Swoon!

Congratulations @Nhlanhla_Nciza & #TK aka Nobhala. Being there from day 1, it seems like only yesterday when both of you first met, connected & started a lifetime union. @KabeloMabalane @mafikizolo_africa #Mzekezeke & #BrownDash were the biggest artists in the country at the time & we all used to do alot of gigs together every weekend for about 3 - 5 years we ran the game & got to know each other as friends. #TK wanted @Nhlanhla_Nciza so bad, he hunted her at every gig we did together. She wasn't hearing him. It took a while to eventually see them as an item. I remember the wedding day like it was just yesterday. You have both been tried, tested, been through thick & thin, rolled with the punches & you remain standing strong as an inspiration on this institution of unity. Congratulations I l❤ve you guys 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿! #Nciza13YearsWeddingAnnivesary #RenewalOfVows

A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) on

Most read

  1. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  3. Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yes, AKA features on Bonang's Bmojis TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Sibongile is the Diski Diva Twitter loves to hate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet The Ten-Year-Old Palestinian Journalist
Meet the Palestinian Girl Who Confronts Israeli Soldiers

Related articles

  1. Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Shocked' US star Paul Simon offers support to Ray Phiri's family TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans go crazy for Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo TshisaLIVE
X