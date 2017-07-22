WATCH: Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla renews her wedding vows
After 13 years of marriage Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza and her husband TK recently renewed their vows.
And to commemorate the special occasion they held an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and friends.
DJ Sbu shared a short clip from the ceremony and reminisced about their romance.
"TK wanted Nhlanhla Nciza so bad, he hunted her at every gig we did together. She wasn't hearing him. I remember the wedding day like it was just yesterday. You have both been tried, tested, been through thick & thin, rolled with the punches & you remain standing strong as an inspiration on this institution of unity," Sbu said.
Swoon!
Congratulations @Nhlanhla_Nciza & #TK aka Nobhala. Being there from day 1, it seems like only yesterday when both of you first met, connected & started a lifetime union. @KabeloMabalane @mafikizolo_africa #Mzekezeke & #BrownDash were the biggest artists in the country at the time & we all used to do alot of gigs together every weekend for about 3 - 5 years we ran the game & got to know each other as friends. #TK wanted @Nhlanhla_Nciza so bad, he hunted her at every gig we did together. She wasn't hearing him. It took a while to eventually see them as an item. I remember the wedding day like it was just yesterday. You have both been tried, tested, been through thick & thin, rolled with the punches & you remain standing strong as an inspiration on this institution of unity. Congratulations I l❤ve you guys 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿! #Nciza13YearsWeddingAnnivesary #RenewalOfVows
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP