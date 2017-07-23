TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau unrecognisable in new snap

23 July 2017 - 08:00
Khanyi has evolved, yo
Khanyi has evolved, yo
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau Instagram

Khanyi Mbau has left a lot of her fans with their mouths hanging on the floor after seeing this picture.

Yes, that is Khanyi.

The TV star is certainly no stranger to having a bit of work done and has openly admitted to having her skin lightened, but this picture is probably the most shocking visual of her transformation. 

To remind you, this is 2014 Khanyi.

And this is 2015 Khanyi.

Even her man makes fun of the change. 

#PinkLivesMatter

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

