Khanyi Mbau unrecognisable in new snap
23 July 2017 - 08:00
Khanyi Mbau has left a lot of her fans with their mouths hanging on the floor after seeing this picture.
Still on a mission to get ur land back 😉 #💡🔌 pic.twitter.com/nfXwCoYVdp— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 19, 2017
Yes, that is Khanyi.
The TV star is certainly no stranger to having a bit of work done and has openly admitted to having her skin lightened, but this picture is probably the most shocking visual of her transformation.
To remind you, this is 2014 Khanyi.
And this is 2015 Khanyi.
Mon, 8 June ‘15— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 8, 2015
Ugh, my hair is a mess . I've heard about GoBeautySA on WeChat. Have you? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/N3lFM3L6iM
Even her man makes fun of the change.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP