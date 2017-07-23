TshisaLIVE

Lloyd Cele and his wife ‘prayed’ for the newest addition to their brood

23 July 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lloyd and Janice Cele.
Lloyd and Janice Cele.
Image: Via Instagram

Lloyd Cele and his wife, Janice welcomed their third bundle of joy into the world earlier this week. 

Taking to social media Lloyd shared the news with fans. 

He revealed that they named their son Kingsley and that he was a healthy baby. 

"For this child we have prayed! He has arrived! Introducing the newest addition to our family," said proud mama Janice. 

Lloyd and Janice already have two other children together. 

