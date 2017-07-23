Lloyd Cele and his wife ‘prayed’ for the newest addition to their brood
23 July 2017 - 14:00
Lloyd Cele and his wife, Janice welcomed their third bundle of joy into the world earlier this week.
Taking to social media Lloyd shared the news with fans.
He revealed that they named their son Kingsley and that he was a healthy baby.
"For this child we have prayed! He has arrived! Introducing the newest addition to our family," said proud mama Janice.
Lloyd and Janice already have two other children together.
Introducing #👑 #kingsleylloyd #Cele #4kgs born 17July2017 . . . #prouddad #newborn #boybaby #togodbetheglory #grateful #son #fatherandson #instakids #proudfamily #familyman #daddysboy #instaboy #insta #kingin #joy #love #boi #myson #celefam #bornthisway #cutekids #southafrica #vico #magayi #blessed #godsgift
