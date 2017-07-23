Trevor Noah shares his excitement at featuring in Jay Z's 4:44

Comedian Trevor Noah joined stars such as Will Smith and Chris Rock on the short documentary rapper Jay Z has put together for his 4:44 album, about black men sharing their experiences of racism in the States.

Speaking to The Drive With Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, Trevor opened up about his excitement at featuring in Jay Z's documentary with other international stars.

"It was one of those things that came out of nowhere. I just got a phone call and its someone saying 'hey listen Jay Z wants you to...' (and you just say) Yes!" he said.

Jay Z recently dropped his latest album 4:44, with which he released a short documentary called Footnotes: The Story Of OJ. It features black men telling stories of their experiences as a black man in the States.

"Imagine you go from a world where you were just listening to Jay Z and then Jay Z asks you to be on his album...like Jay Z is saying to you, can you be part of this story that I am trying to tell on this album. So I jumped on it of course, then on top of that I watched the video and there's Will Smith, Chris Rock. I can't even believe I am in the same picture as these people, I don't take it for granted," he said.

The full video with commentary from Trevor Noah, Will Smith and others is exclusive to Tidal.