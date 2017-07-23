TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah shares his excitement at featuring in Jay Z's 4:44

23 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah was very excited to feature on Jay-Z's short documentary accompanying 4:44
Trevor Noah was very excited to feature on Jay-Z's short documentary accompanying 4:44
Image: REUTERS

Comedian Trevor Noah joined stars such as Will Smith and Chris Rock on the short documentary rapper Jay Z has put together for his 4:44 album, about black men sharing their experiences of racism in the States.

Speaking to The Drive With Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, Trevor opened up about his excitement at featuring in Jay Z's documentary with other international stars.

"It was one of those things that came out of nowhere. I just got a phone call and its someone saying 'hey listen Jay Z wants you to...' (and you just say) Yes!" he said.

Jay Z recently dropped his latest album 4:44, with which he released a short documentary called Footnotes: The Story Of OJ. It features black men telling stories of their experiences as a black man in the States.

"Imagine you go from a world where you were just listening to Jay Z and then Jay Z asks you to be on his album...like Jay Z is saying to you, can you be part of this story that I am trying to tell on this album. So I jumped on it of course, then on top of that I watched the video and there's Will Smith, Chris Rock. I can't even believe I am in the same picture as these people, I don't take it for granted," he said.

The full video with commentary from Trevor Noah, Will Smith and others is exclusive to Tidal.

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE
  4. Celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died - reports TshisaLIVE
  5. Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017

Related articles

  1. Soulstar not intimidated by Black Coffee association TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I love MaKhumalo, child or not,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku TshisaLIVE
  3. Brickz rape victim is in therapy confirms family relative TshisaLIVE
  4. Yikes! Bonang says she and Somizi 'aren't friends' TshisaLIVE
X