WATCH: This is how Khabonina spends her weekends
23 July 2017 - 10:00
Khabonina is a yogi. And likes to stretch wherever she is. But as we grab the duvet closer and put the pillow over our heads, the actress is all about keeping up her flexibility.
She even put on a sexy red number for fans to feast their eyes on.
If that's what she does on a chilled Saturday, imagine a big party night.
Screengrabs for days.
