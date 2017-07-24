Award-winning local film Krotoa finally settles at home

After scooping eight awards at international film festivals, and being screened around the world, a local film based on the life of a Khoi-Dutch interpreter in the early Cape colony called Krotoa is finally set to open in local box offices.

The film is inspired by the true story of a girl who is taken from her close-knit Khoi tribe to serve Jan van Riebeeck at the early Dutch Cape settlements in 1652. Caught between two cultures about to collide, Krotoa (or Eva) has to navigate the difficulties of being true to her roots while staying loyal to her masters.

The film stars 7de Laan actress Crystal Donna Roberts as Krotoa and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor Armand Aucamp as Van Riebeeck.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the film's box office premiere next month, Armand said the film was important to local audiences because it had unique lessons which still resonate in South Africa today.

"It is a powerful story. A tragic story. It is very emotional but most of all it is thought-provoking. We understand that local audiences are emotionally invested in the film and I think that it will create conversations that we need to have as a country, especially around acceptance and respect," Armand said.

The film's director Roberta Durrant told TshisaLIVE that many people could relate to Krotoa's struggle to adapt to an adopted culture while holding true to her own.

"Krotoa's story is one of identity and many South Africans still struggle with their identity," she said.

The film was shot on a nature reserve just outside of Cape Agulhas over a five-week period. Armand said the cast and crew often had to brave harsh weather conditions during filming.

"It took a lot of emotion to tell the story of a woman who has been surrounded by so much mystery and misconceptions but it was a story that needed to be told," he said.

Krotoa opens in local cinemas August 4.