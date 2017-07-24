TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli opens up about struggling with 'helpers etiquette'

24 July 2017 - 11:43 By TshisaLIVE
Bonnie Mbuli opens up about her experiences with hired help.
Image: Via Bonnie Mbuli Twitter

Television presenter Bonnie Mbuli has detailed her personal struggles when it comes to hiring help as young black women in South Africa.

The Twitter conversation was sparked by actress-turned-writer Portia Gumede's tweet about the untold stories of the relationships' between young employers and their helpers.

Bonnie opened up about her personal encounters in a lengthy tweet detailing how she has "seen flames" in that department. The presenter talked about issues such as respect and the struggle with how to address female helpers, particularly the older women.

