Bonnie Mbuli opens up about struggling with 'helpers etiquette'

Television presenter Bonnie Mbuli has detailed her personal struggles when it comes to hiring help as young black women in South Africa.

The Twitter conversation was sparked by actress-turned-writer Portia Gumede's tweet about the untold stories of the relationships' between young employers and their helpers.

Bonnie opened up about her personal encounters in a lengthy tweet detailing how she has "seen flames" in that department. The presenter talked about issues such as respect and the struggle with how to address female helpers, particularly the older women.