Bonnie Mbuli opens up about struggling with 'helpers etiquette'
Television presenter Bonnie Mbuli has detailed her personal struggles when it comes to hiring help as young black women in South Africa.
The Twitter conversation was sparked by actress-turned-writer Portia Gumede's tweet about the untold stories of the relationships' between young employers and their helpers.
Bonnie opened up about her personal encounters in a lengthy tweet detailing how she has "seen flames" in that department. The presenter talked about issues such as respect and the struggle with how to address female helpers, particularly the older women.
Not sure why we're on this app fronting like hiring helpers isn't more complex for blk females,what r we gaining from shaming each other?— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
When they are ur age,there's a subtle resentment &entitlement,when their older,it's "I'm not doing a thing this kid tells me to do"🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/X5Pft2jsq1— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
Don't know bbz,I'm still out here talking to helpers like they my moms, all apologetic,like "bengicela ukhuthi, mhlawumbe um'unesikhathi.... https://t.co/Re6CdraFyy— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
We also become very apologetic because we know & care about their struggles so we let so much slide,when it wouldn't be tolerated elsewhere https://t.co/F2TpJuiJF3— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
😂😂Umuntu will be moody when u get home but when bae gets there,laughs at all his jokes and can suddenly stay late if need be.😂😂 https://t.co/ZxLQv8T6KM— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
My last 1 wld tell me dreams of bad things happening to me & my family,&that she's praying for me,after a while I was like "no maan!kangaka? https://t.co/c9BoJBXtu1— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
I'll join ur writing team,you haven't adulted till you've been summoned to the CCMA,I've seen 🔥 https://t.co/mCRc4ydiic— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 22, 2017
@portiagumedesa I said to the CCMA official,"I've got a live show at 4,I can't stay long";she said "u can even be here till 7 if we want" 😭— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
When I found empty shoe boxes.leather jackets and anything with a tag on it gone,yeah on the spot,knee jerk ! https://t.co/MhPL6wssMO— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
She did over a year,I kept asking abt stuff and she'd say she doesn't know so I'd believe coz I'm forgetful at best. https://t.co/BMQxwiu5tN— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
I have,it was easier coz I'd been so good to her,beyond even my own expectations 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/S5ZJePRASS— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 23, 2017
