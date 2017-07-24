TshisaLIVE

Brendon Naidoo to DJ Zinhle: Your joy is my strength

24 July 2017 - 07:00
Zinhle and Brendon are cool, fam
Ever since DJ Zinhle's boyfriend, Brendon Naidoo, was charged with fraud many have speculated that the couple had parted ways.

Even though the loved-up pair suddenly stopped their public displays of affection, TshisaLIVE reported that they were happy but had decided to take their relationship off of social media.

But Brendon couldn't himself and recently paid tribute to his gal.

"For My Love @djzinhle - I am blessed. Your presence is heaven to me. You supply all my needs. You make a way when there seems to be no way out. Your joy is my strength," he wrote.

The message got tons of like and has once and for all shut down speculation that their relationship was in trouble.

 

Brendon Naidoo shows love for Zinhle
Brendon Naidoo shows love for Zinhle
Image: Brendon Naidoo Instagram

