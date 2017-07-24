Brendon Naidoo to DJ Zinhle: Your joy is my strength

Ever since DJ Zinhle's boyfriend, Brendon Naidoo, was charged with fraud many have speculated that the couple had parted ways.

Even though the loved-up pair suddenly stopped their public displays of affection, TshisaLIVE reported that they were happy but had decided to take their relationship off of social media.

But Brendon couldn't himself and recently paid tribute to his gal.

"For My Love @djzinhle - I am blessed. Your presence is heaven to me. You supply all my needs. You make a way when there seems to be no way out. Your joy is my strength," he wrote.

The message got tons of like and has once and for all shut down speculation that their relationship was in trouble.