DJ Tira recovering after health scare

DJ Tira is on the road to recovery after collapsing at his home and being rushed to hospital.

The musician was treated for fatigue and was later discharged.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tira said he was feeling much better and was trying to take it easy.

"Unfortunately for me the work doesn't stop. So with very strict monitoring from my wife and my management team, I am getting ready to go on a tour for the Gumba festival," he said.

Even though Tira hasn't completely stopped working, he is under strict supervision.

"I am under very strict supervision. My health is the number one priority for everyone around me and I also don't want to end up in hospital again, so I am helping them help me by working smart," he said.

Tira believes he ended up in hospital because he had back-to-back events and didn't get enough rest.