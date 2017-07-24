TshisaLIVE

Hakeem Kae-Kazim bags new role on BBC drama shot in Cape Town

24 July 2017 - 09:00 By TshisaLIVE
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Image: Via Instagram

British-Nigerian actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim has clinched a role to play Zeus in new BBC and Netflix series, Troy: Fall of a City, which is currently being filmed in Cape Town.  

According to Variety.com Hakeem, who is set to star alongside Louis Hunter, will feature in most of the series eight episodes. 

The upcoming drama follows the siege of Troy and the love story between Paris and Helen. 

It is being produced by Wild Mercury and will apparently air in the UK on BBC and then across the world on Netflix. 

Other famous faces on the show include Louis Hunter, Christiaan Schoombie, David Gyasi, Lex King and Bella Dayne.

Hakeem has starred in films including Hotel Rwanda, X-Men, Pirates of the Caribbean and Black Sails. 

The cast has been filming in the Mother City since April. 

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Amor Vittone backtracks on denial - wants 'unedited fight' released TshisaLIVE
  4. Vicious Amor & Joost fight leaked but she says it's 'manipulated' TshisaLIVE
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga

Related articles

  1. Celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie says her traditional wedding matched her 'vision' TshisaLIVE
  3. Personalised plates & flashy décor – Inside Riky Rick’s 30th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Lorcia Cooper didn't want to 'fail' her child with divorce TshisaLIVE
  5. Ray Phiri died in his wife's arms TshisaLIVE
X