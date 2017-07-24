Hakeem Kae-Kazim bags new role on BBC drama shot in Cape Town

British-Nigerian actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim has clinched a role to play Zeus in new BBC and Netflix series, Troy: Fall of a City, which is currently being filmed in Cape Town.

According to Variety.com Hakeem, who is set to star alongside Louis Hunter, will feature in most of the series eight episodes.

The upcoming drama follows the siege of Troy and the love story between Paris and Helen.

It is being produced by Wild Mercury and will apparently air in the UK on BBC and then across the world on Netflix.

Other famous faces on the show include Louis Hunter, Christiaan Schoombie, David Gyasi, Lex King and Bella Dayne.

Hakeem has starred in films including Hotel Rwanda, X-Men, Pirates of the Caribbean and Black Sails.

The cast has been filming in the Mother City since April.