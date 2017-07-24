Here's the deets on Kim Engelbrecht's new gig on US series The Flash

South African actress Kim Engelbrecht has jetted off to Vancouver Canada to join the cast of the hit US TV superhero series The Flash. Kim and fellow South African Neil Sandilands have both been roped in to join the series' fourth season; it was announced this last weekend at the 2017 international Comic-Con in San Diego.

Kim will play the role of a brainy engineer called The Mechanic on the series.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from Vancouver, Kim said she was excited to have joined the star-studded cast.

"I am really excited to be in The Flash, as it is a series which I have followed and liked for some time. It’s also exciting to be working in Vancouver for the first time, and to be working with such great actors," she said.

Kim explained that she had auditioned for the series and was later told to jet to Canada as soon as possible to start shooting.

"I was asked to audition for the part in The Flash, and after the audition they requested my showreel. Approximately a week later, I got the call that I had to get to Vancouver as soon as possible to start shooting, and that’s where I am now," she explained.

The Flash, based on a DC comic book about a scientist named Barry Allen who accidentally acquires the power to run at a super speed, was the highest-rated show on The CW television network in America for the last two seasons. It scored a 94% rating among viewers and critics, according review service Rotten Tomatoes.

Kim had previously starred in the post-apocalyptic American drama, Dominion and local TV series Isidingo, Zero Tolerance and The Pure Monate Show.

Season four of The Flash premieres in America in October.