IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains

Fairytales do come true, just ask Twitter users who couldn't help but gush over Jo-Ann and Xolani's dream wedding on Sunday evening's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.

Everything about the couple's love story seemed to come from a storybook: From Xolani crushing on her in school, to them exchanging heartfelt vows that had many in tears.

Fans took to Twitter during the show to share their favourite moments from the episode in memes and messages.

Grab the tissues, the feels are coming.