IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains
Fairytales do come true, just ask Twitter users who couldn't help but gush over Jo-Ann and Xolani's dream wedding on Sunday evening's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.
Everything about the couple's love story seemed to come from a storybook: From Xolani crushing on her in school, to them exchanging heartfelt vows that had many in tears.
Fans took to Twitter during the show to share their favourite moments from the episode in memes and messages.
Grab the tissues, the feels are coming.
"I love this couple thou 😍😍😍, look so inlove and the bride is so calm and sweet y'all #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ogoIpqG1EU"— thands (@Royal_thandi03) July 23, 2017
"@ChristineManthe: #OurPerfectWedding— thands (@Royal_thandi03) July 23, 2017
Its infact,thee perfect wedding of the season pic.twitter.com/iYswuPRqtM"
See what happens when you reply to inboxes! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/iZezMcMcjh— Anele Mnguni (@anele_mnguni) July 23, 2017
When she said "Me and Jesus got your back". 😢#OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Mnf5OCvQ0v— Siyanda Mabe (@siyandam) July 23, 2017
"@BoohleMswelly: So I still have a chance on my high skul crush 😍😍😍 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/x74XQmOWvA"— thands (@Royal_thandi03) July 23, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding This wedding is beautiful bethuna pic.twitter.com/odkOkzZUCH— TRANQUIL (@Lee_Mart27) July 23, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding "thank you for understanding that the only man before you is God" pic.twitter.com/mnbANpoRKv— TRANQUIL (@Lee_Mart27) July 23, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding I'm not used to a perfect wedding like this one in this show..everything is nca..the love is also there..just amazing 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/C1zjBL1IU3— Angel Nkomore (@angel_nkomore) July 23, 2017
