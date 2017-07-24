IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Sister Bettina audition on Idols
Idols SA hopeful Sithabiso Mkize left Twitter in stitches, and in awe, after he made history on the Idols stage by singing popular party anthem Sister Bettina.
Twitter was just about to go into "war" mode when Sithabiso said he was going to use the popular song to audition. However, they quickly applauded him for bravery after he revealed he had "asked" both Mgarimbe and 'black Twitter' for permission to use the song.
The memes came flooding in to give props to the hopeful for using the loved party anthem, despite his audition being worthy of a wooden mic.
#IdolsSA. Finally some sister Bettina on idols,after 13seasons Thank you pic.twitter.com/hiZBE3iEbO— Hajj (@Hajj50672889) July 23, 2017
#IdolsSA— Zamore (@JustZamore) July 23, 2017
Somebody has done it. Auditioned with Sister Bettina pic.twitter.com/1jz1ntCwMQ
#IdolsSA And someone finally sings Sister Bettina😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Xwb2XTLFhC— BangBang💥 (@TBone7559) July 23, 2017
#IdolsSA— CoolestKidInAfrica (@KhristTsime) July 23, 2017
Minister of Black Twitter certifying the guy who he's just sang sister Bettina as legit 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/g22oPP5211
Lol then someone decides to sing Sister Bettina lol finally #idolssa pic.twitter.com/L3NJBVOjwf— Nomfundo (@iiam_Ndo) July 23, 2017
Wait there... What? Sister Bettina idols? #idolssa pic.twitter.com/egzIHZVPAg— HECTOR (@HectorMabetoa) July 23, 2017
#IdolsSA— Ndoni Yamanzi (@Snashy_mhlongo) July 23, 2017
Sithabiso gave Black Twitter the credit for Sister Bettina!! HIBIRI!!! pic.twitter.com/cNz1RAFiwr
He said black twitter and Mgarimbe gave him permission 😂🤣— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 23, 2017
SiThabiso deserves the golden ticket for performing Sister Bettina! #IdolsSA
Black Twitter did yall give this guy permission to use Sister Bettina ? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/BslL3eT8Lf— #IMissLeagueFootball (@Lebzito8) July 23, 2017
"@KokiWrites: Black Twitter when Sthembiso says he got the rights to sing Sister Bettina from them. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/tFFuMQiOgB"— thands (@Royal_thandi03) July 23, 2017
Sister Bettina madoda #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DCgpAi4sBk— #IMissLeagueFootball (@Lebzito8) July 23, 2017
Can Sithabiso stop lying, if we wanted someone to represent us with Sister Bettina we could've gotten someone entertaining #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/PYfMPyPqlH— STARFIRE (@MalkiaMpho) July 23, 2017
As Black Twitter NEC we put it on record that we didn't give Sithabiso permission but since he did “Sister Bettina” we support him #IdolsSA https://t.co/8r36uYpyEf— IG: @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) July 23, 2017
