IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Sister Bettina audition on Idols

24 July 2017 - 10:01 By TshisaLIVE
Idols SA season 13 hopeful Sithabiso auditioned with Sister Bettina
Idols SA season 13 hopeful Sithabiso auditioned with Sister Bettina
Image: Via Idols SA Twitter

Idols SA hopeful Sithabiso Mkize left Twitter in stitches, and in awe, after he made history on the Idols stage by singing popular party anthem Sister Bettina.

Twitter was just about to go into "war" mode when Sithabiso said he was going to use the popular song to audition. However, they quickly applauded him for bravery after he revealed he had "asked" both Mgarimbe and 'black Twitter' for permission to use the song.

The memes came flooding in to give props to the hopeful for using the loved party anthem, despite his audition being worthy of a wooden mic.

