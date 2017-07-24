TshisaLIVE

Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai go to war in explosive Twitter feud

24 July 2017 - 09:22 By TshisaLIVE
Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade at each other on Twitter.
Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade at each other on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

Julius Malema and musician Ntsiki Mazwai lit up Twitter on Sunday night with an explosive feud, which saw Ntsiki threatening to walk away from the EFF and Julius calling the muso a "failed poet".

The trouble started when Ntsiki apparently tweeted that she would "pass on the EFF" if the party was being made all about Julius. 

The politician hit back, saying that he didn't need an endorsement from a "failed poet" and suggested that Ntsiki was obsessed with him.

Ntsiki claimed that  Julius was a fan of her work and didn't think she was a "failed poet when she performed for the party at their May Day concert earlier this year.

Julius claimed he sent the same message to all of the performers at the event and accused Ntsiki of being a "pretentious mole".

Ntsiki wasn't taking any of it lying down and fired back at Julius, telling fans that he was worse than Zuma and was just angry because she was more qualified than him.

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Amor Vittone backtracks on denial - wants 'unedited fight' released TshisaLIVE
  4. Vicious Amor & Joost fight leaked but she says it's 'manipulated' TshisaLIVE
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga

Related articles

  1. The Wound scoops two awards at Durban International Film Festival TshisaLIVE
  2. Brendon Naidoo to DJ Zinhle: Your joy is my strength TshisaLIVE
  3. Trevor Noah shares his excitement at featuring in Jay Z's 4:44 TshisaLIVE
  4. Award-winning local film Krotoa finally settles at home TshisaLIVE
  5. Amor Vittone backtracks on denial - wants 'unedited fight' released TshisaLIVE
X