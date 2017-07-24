Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai go to war in explosive Twitter feud
Julius Malema and musician Ntsiki Mazwai lit up Twitter on Sunday night with an explosive feud, which saw Ntsiki threatening to walk away from the EFF and Julius calling the muso a "failed poet".
The trouble started when Ntsiki apparently tweeted that she would "pass on the EFF" if the party was being made all about Julius.
I think this tweet by @ntsikimazwai started it all. Julius will drag her for days😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mtNofAvlHY— Amazement (@Amaze_M) July 23, 2017
The politician hit back, saying that he didn't need an endorsement from a "failed poet" and suggested that Ntsiki was obsessed with him.
I don't need an endorsement of any failed poet to succeed, politics is my game & I know it. At least I'm good at what I'm doing unlike you— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
Tweeting about Juju all the time & not about your work or profession, as if Julius is your job description. I don't need you or ur friends— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
Ntsiki claimed that Julius was a fan of her work and didn't think she was a "failed poet when she performed for the party at their May Day concert earlier this year.
Juju why are you so angry tho? 🤣🤣🤣all I said was that you are not eff...eff is a movement. Why you mad b?— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 23, 2017
But why dm me about my performance and explaining yourself if I'm so wack? Gtfoh pic.twitter.com/xrSq3gtOuk— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 23, 2017
Julius claimed he sent the same message to all of the performers at the event and accused Ntsiki of being a "pretentious mole".
I never thought showing respect to an artist will mean your life depends on them, the DM was send to all artists on that day by the way— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
I don't need you or your poetry to succeed, that's all I'm saying. Our life depends on EFF members and supporters not supporters wanna be— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
EFF women will be led by a woman of their choice not self imposed failed poet, we have capable women with proper emotional intelligence— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
Fighters, we must know our friends and not be part of the pretentious moles.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
Ntsiki wasn't taking any of it lying down and fired back at Julius, telling fans that he was worse than Zuma and was just angry because she was more qualified than him.
I noticed. He is worse than Zuma!!!! https://t.co/XmvQ9QkQ5L— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 24, 2017
They are made that I'm more qualified than their cic 😝 https://t.co/0W87QzqhV5— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 23, 2017
And tell your Juju.....MY.NAME.IS.MASTER.NTSIKI 💃🏿💃🏿💄goodnight fighters! I'm the one that got away!!! 😝 pic.twitter.com/jhRuqxjX5l— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 23, 2017
You think Julius Malema opinions of me will change my world??? Gtfoh🤣🤣poetry is an intellectual sport https://t.co/pBHyWmDctj— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 24, 2017
