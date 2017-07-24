Linda Mtoba gets offered R100K in exchange for a dinner date
Actress Linda Mtoba aka 'Mrs Husband' as she's started calling herself since she got married has shared a direct message from a fan offering her money to go out on a dinner date with him.
Linda claimed that the guy had requested to meet her for a dinner date and was willing to pay R100k.
When Linda asked if she could bring her husband, the guy said that would be "tricky" and he would rather they keep it a secret.
🤣😂— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) July 22, 2017
We so dead, that time my whole family was howling at this dm & they dared me to reply 😂 pic.twitter.com/30fIxinzRw
Her followers joined in the fun as Linda admitted that her family had just laughed at the request and they went on to share similar stories of what goes on in the dms.
Others warned her that it might be part of a human trafficking syndicate.
Some people.....a "hundred"............."THOUSAND"!!!?!?!?!?!?!.this cant be real.......a black Rob Kardashian!!this cant b real.RT bait pic.twitter.com/4E910AWUHm— El Rey (@marlonizzle) July 22, 2017
That guy was gonna use you for human trafficking bra pic.twitter.com/Am9lUUJAFv— Maria khanye (@Mariamia_moo) July 22, 2017
Look out for this trash of a man!! Probably a trafficker!!! pic.twitter.com/LEpLwQbOuR— Fem4Fem 🌹 (@paranoid_saint) July 23, 2017
