TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba gets offered R100K in exchange for a dinner date

24 July 2017 - 14:16 By TshisaLIVE
Linda Mtoba has allegedly received a request worth R100k to go on a dinner date
Linda Mtoba has allegedly received a request worth R100k to go on a dinner date
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba aka 'Mrs Husband' as she's started calling herself since she got married has shared a direct message from a fan offering her money to go out on a dinner date with him. 

Linda claimed that the guy had requested to meet her for a dinner date and was willing to pay R100k.

When Linda asked if she could bring her husband, the guy said that would be "tricky" and he would rather they keep it a secret. 

Her followers joined in the fun as Linda admitted that her family had just laughed at the request and they went on to share similar stories of what goes on in the dms.

Others warned her that it might be part of a human trafficking syndicate.

