SABC to meet with Generations' producers after raunchy storyline complaints

The SABC is set to meet with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and the producers of Generations: The Legacy after explicit content was shown on the popular soapie recently.

The soapie came under scrutiny last week after a storyline which saw two of the characters engage in bedroom foreplay resulted in complaints at the BCCSA. The SABC later announced that it had scrapped the week's episodes on its Saturday omnibus because of the complaints.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that it would be meeting with producers and the BCCSA to discuss the offending storyline.

"We have noted the complaints that were laid with both us and the BCCSA. We decided to not air the episodes from last week because some of them were the episodes which we received the complaints about and we wanted to show that we take those complaints seriously.

"Naturally we are concerned by the complaints but we will engage with the BCCSA to understand the complaints and also with the producers to understand the reasons for the storyline. We want to get the whole picture before we make any decisions about the show," Kaizer said.

He said that while discussions were underway, the show would continue "as normal".

"We won't be cancelling Generations. It will resume as normal until we have made a decision," he added.